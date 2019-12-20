Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $900/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

301 Caravan Circle (Holiday Hill)

Here's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 301 Caravan Circle. It's listed for $814/month for its 1,120 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

5350 Arlington Expressway (Arlington)

Then, here's a 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom studio at 5350 Arlington Expressway that's going for $815/month.

In the studio, the listing promises a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

7932 Southside Blvd. (Baymeadows)

Located at 7932 Southside Blvd., here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $825/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood floors in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. This property is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

1181 Wycoff Ave. (Murray Hill)

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1181 Wycoff Ave. that's also going for $825/month.

The building boasts outdoor space. The residence also features air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

