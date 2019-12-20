Police dog caught stealing toy donations -- and more holiday fun

When toys started disappearing from a police donation drive, officers had no suspects -- until they caught the culprit red-pawed.

Franklin Police Department in Massachusetts has been collecting donated toys for the holidays.

But after a few toys went missing, they quickly realized it was an inside job.

“We knew it was pretty simple to figure out it was Ben,” one officer said. “When Ben saw the toys, he thought they all belonged to him.”

Ben Franklin is a therapy dog for the department.

He tried to evade officers and led them on a chase to his hideout.

Ben will not face any charges, but he is now banned from the toy room.

And another story that will get you in the holiday spirit....

In an effort to crack down on drivers violating crosswalk laws, cops called for backup -- from the North Pole!

Officers in Las Vegas are hoping drivers will stop for “Santa in the crosswalk.”

This festive flatfoot walks the beat and points out naughty drivers to other officers.

Those officers execute traffic stops and issue citations.

They say the effort is meant to be fun, but also to send a message.

And one more that will warm your heart...

Some veterans in need got the surprise of a lifetime when a New York collision company teamed up with Geico to gift them refurbished vehicles.

