Grenville Kitchen brings Caribbean fare to Downtown Jacksonville

Looking to chow down on some Caribbean fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 311 W. Ashley St. in Downtown Jacksonville, the fresh arrival is called Grenville Kitchen.

Grenville Kitchen is a casual plant-based eatery and bakery that specializes in vegan comfort foods. On the menu, you'll find items like vegan mac and cheese, voxtails, "beef" stew over rice, spring rolls and lasagna. Catering services are also available, and you can check out the custom cake menu here.

Grenville Kitchen is off to an uneven start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Amiya W., who was among the first to review Grenville Kitchen on Dec. 16, wrote, "The staff (very nice) recommended the vegan lasagna, and it was delicious. I also tried the vegan caramel cookies, which were amazing. I definitely will be stopping in for more cookies and to try out other menu items."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Grenville Kitchen is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

