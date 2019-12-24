Jacksonville boy, 6, raises money to buy blankets for homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville boy brought a little bit of Christmas joy to those in need Tuesday when he handed out blankets at the Trinity Rescue Mission in downtown Jacksonville.

Channing Hodge, 6, raised the money for the blankets by selling 180 wooden ornaments that he decorated himself for $1. He then spent all the money he raised on blankets and handed them out on Christmas Eve.

“Homeless people don’t get presents on Christmas so I wanted to give back,” he said. “Christmas is not all about receiving, it’s about giving back and making other people happy.”

His mother said he came up with the idea on his own after he saw a homeless man ask his father for money.

Channing then started saving his own money, but it wasn’t enough. So his parents helped spread the word and family and friends chipped in.

Channing said handing out the blankets to those in need on Christmas Eve made him feel “happy.”