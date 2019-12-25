Jewish community helps bring meals to seniors for the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of people volunteered their time Wednesday at the Congregation Ahavath Chesed to cook and package hundreds of meals for homeward bound seniors on Christmas Day.

It’s a partnership between Aging True, the Jacksonville Jewish Center and Ahavath Chesed.

“We are cooking and packaging nearly 500 meals to homebound seniors and others in Duval,” said Wiatt Bowers, Vice President of Programming at Congregation Ahavath Chesed.

The Jewish community has been coming together to help seniors for nearly 30 years.

“We do this on Christmas Day so their regular drivers and cooks can have a day at home with their families,” Bowers said. “It’s incredibly important. I wish we could do this more times of the year. This is a great day for the Jewish community as many people are looking for things to do on Christmas Day. It’s wonderful this year Christmas and Hanukkah are at the same time, so it gives us the ability to spread the light of Hanukah throughout the Jacksonville community.”

More than 75 firehouses throughout the Jacksonville area will receive boxes upon boxes of goodies. They will also receive, new this year, snow globes made by children.

“It’s very important because we are helping people in need.,” said 8-year-old Naomi Curl of Pine Forest Elementary School.