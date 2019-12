The inaugural Players Championship was played at Atlanta Country Club in 1974, moved to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas in 1975 and to Inverrary Country Club in Ft. Lauderdale in 1976.Jack Nicklaus won the first TPC with a round of 272, Al Geiberger was the winner in '75 with a 270 and Nicklaus won again in '76 with a 269.

A look back at the winners of The Player Championship over the decades finds a mixture of the legends of the game and golfers that had an exceptional few rounds of golf.

