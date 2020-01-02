Explore the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Sandalwood neighborhood

Spending time in Sandalwood? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood spot to a sub shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sandalwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sid and Linda's Seafood Market and Restaurant

photo: matt c./yelp

Topping the list is the New American spot Sid and Linda's Seafood Market and Restaurant, which offers seafood and sandwiches. Located at 12220 Atlantic Blvd., Unit #109, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 249 reviews on Yelp. This spot offers a price range between $11-$30 for its seafood dishes.

2. Thai Blossom Bistro

photo: wes m./yelp

Next up is the bar and Thai spot Thai Blossom Bistro, serving desserts and more, situated at 10916 Atlantic Blvd., Suite #24. With 4.5 stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Look for pad Thai and more on the menu at this eatery.

3. Larry's Giant Subs

Photo: tracy p./Yelp

Larry's Giant Subs, a spot to score sandwiches and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 10750 Atlantic Blvd., Suite #14, four stars out of 20 reviews. This spot offers an array of breakfast sandwiches on its menu. Check them out here.

