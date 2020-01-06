Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9727 Touchton Road (Windy Hill)

Listed at $1,504/month, this 1,390-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9727 Touchton Road.

In the unit, you can anticipate a balcony. The building has secured entry, a gym and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

2285 Brian Lakes Drive East (Jacksonville Farms-Terrace)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence over at 2285 Brian Lakes Drive East. It's listed for $1,505/month for its 1,710 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and garage parking. The residence also has a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8451 Gate Parkway West (Secret Cove)

Here's a 1,411-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 8451 Gate Parkway West that's going for $1,509/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

7109 Beekman Lake Drive (Chimney Lakes)

Next, check out this 1,868-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 7109 Beekman Lake Drive. It's listed for $1,510/month.

The building boasts garage parking and a swimming pool. The listing also promises granite countertops and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3664 Star Leaf Road West (Herlong)

Finally, located at 3664 Star Leaf Road West, here's a 1,387-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's also listed for $1,510/month.

In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.