Jacksonville’s first booze-free bar opens in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a concept that Jacksonville has been waiting on for a long time.

Whether you are doing Dry January, or you have committed to living a sober lifestyle, or you just want a new hangout spot, a booze-free bar has opened its doors just south of Five Points.

Wildcrafters Tea & Kava Bar, dubbed Jacksonville’s first booze-free bar, features a variety of non-alcoholic cocktails, teas and coffees.

“What we’re trying to bring to the table here in the city is a place where you can hang out, feel and experience, the social part of – you know – entertainment, in a bar environment,” bar owner Yhang Quintero told News4Jax’s news partner WJCT News.

The atmosphere is relaxing and features plants that botanical enthusiasts can appreciate. It fits the “vibe” of the Five Points area and is sure to be a huge hit.

Wildcrafters encourages everyone to “come and get drunk on love with us.”

The bar is located at 2105 Park Street. Hours will be Wednesdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to midnight.

