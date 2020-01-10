Check out the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Del Rio neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Del Rio has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a casual pizzeria to a sushi spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Del Rio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. MOD Pizza

Photo: mod pizza/Yelp

Topping the list is an outpost of the fast food chain MOD Pizza, which offers pizza and more. Located at 12547 Bartram Park Blvd., Suite 201, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp. Aside from build-your-own pizzas, the eatery also offers salads and sides, such as cheesy garlic bread and cinnamon strips.

2. Zoes Kitchen

Photo: zoes kitchen/Yelp

Next up is Mediterranean and Greek spot Zoes Kitchen, situated at 13920 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 101. The menu features freshly made Mediterranean fare, including soups, salads, pitas, kebabs and entrees, such as baked falafel and grilled chicken with caramelized onions. With 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Catering services are also available.

3. Red Bowl

PHOTO: keith s./YELP

Japanese restaurant and sushi bar Red Bowl is another top choice. Yelpers give the Asian fusion spot, located at 12553 Bartram Park Blvd., Suite 304, four stars out of 57 reviews. Aside from sushi rolls and poke bowls, the eatery serves authentic Asian appetizers, soups, salads and entrees, such as fried rice, curries, bento boxes and hibachi meals. Check out the lunch specials menu here.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.