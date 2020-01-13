Check out 3 favorite budget-friendly options in Jacksonville

Looking to try the most affordable spots to visit in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable options in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Cummer Museum Of Art and Gardens

Photo: jensine i./Yelp

Topping the list is the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens. Located at 829 Riverside Ave., the botanical garden, cafe and art museum is the highest-rated affordable cafe in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp.

Curious to know more?

"The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens, built on the site of the home of Arthur and Ninah Cummer, opened its doors November 10, 1961," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "From Ninah Cummer's relatively small collection of 60 pieces that launched the museum, The Cummer's permanent collection has grown to over 6,000 works of art encompassing 8,000 years of art history."

As to what the business is known for, "At The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens, our mission is to engage and inspire through the arts, gardens and education," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

2. Chamblin's Uptown

Photo: michelle m./Yelp

Next up is Downtown Jacksonville's Chamblin's Uptown, situated at 215 N. Laura St. With 4.5 stars out of 119 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, which offers books, magazines, music and video and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Here's some key information about Chamblin's Uptown.

"We have more than 600,000 books with a cafe/coffee bar. Expect free Wi-Fi and lots of fun!" per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Used, new, rare and non-existent books!" it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "Trade in your old books to pay towards the next thing you want to read. The cafe phone number is (904)-674-0870 to put in an order for food."

3. Cool Moose Cafe

Photo: emy b./Yelp

The Cool Moose Cafe, located at 2708 Park St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, four stars out of 259 reviews.

Patricia C. noted, "Great service! The food was also light and tasty. I was wanting some corned beef hash, too and I definitely found it."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.