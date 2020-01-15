Jaguars LB Najee Goode’s passion is ‘Anything But Ordinary’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars linebacker Najee Goode has a passion for helping NFL teams elevate their platforms.

That passion has earned him the team's nomination for the “Anything But Ordinary” Player of the Year award from the NFL and Microsoft Surface.

The award highlights the passions and innovations of players throughout the NFL.

Goode and his wife joined News4Jax on a trip to the Bahamas last year to provide relief after Hurricane Dorian.

But it’s his platform, VEEPIO, which he uses to build mobile business for brands, that has captured the attention of teams across the NFL.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Goode was in the top six of voting for the “Anything But Ordinary” award, which will be chosen through a fan vote that runs through Jan. 20.

The “Anything But Ordinary” award will be presented Feb. 1.

