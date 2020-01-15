Jumpin' Jax House of Food brings burgers and more to Downtown Jacksonville

Burger fans, take heed: There's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh addition to Downtown Jacksonville, called Jumpin' Jax House of Food, is located at 20 W. Adams St.

This spot serves up nine different burgers including the mushroom Swiss burger. It also offers breakfast. There's also a long list of pizzas, including the Mediterranean chicken pie. Take a gander at the full menu here.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Jumpin' Jax House of Food is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Heather V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 8, wrote, " The new breakfast menu is extensive. I opted for the 'Yo, Adrian,' which features Italian sausage with fluffy eggs, sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers. It's delightful."

Yelper Chelsea C. added, “A nice new addition to downtown! The menu is expansive and everything looks fantastic. I was lucky enough to try the cauliflower bites and regular burger, and they were absolute heaven.”

Head on over to check it out: Jumpin' Jax House of Food is open from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)

