A Valentine’s Haunted House is coming to Jax on Feb. 14 & 15

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Can you smell the love in the air? Be careful, it bites.

If the thought of falling in love doesn’t scare you enough, you can take your date, or friends, to a Valentine’s-themed haunted house!

13th Floor Haunted House Jacksonville is throwing a massive Valentine’s Day Party for humans on February 14 and 15.

Here is a description of what you will be signing yourself up for:

"Vampires are on the verge of starvation and decide to take matters into their own hands by throwing a massive Valentine’s Day Party for humans. Their goal is to have a feast prepared when the elders wake at the turn of the new decade.

You will be sent into a vampire’s lair for the party. While inside the Vampire’s den an unsuspecting hero emerges when the vampire’s “familiars” help you escape the bloodthirsty vampires and stop the awakening of the elders. You will have to follow directions, work together and complete tasks in order to escape and prevent the awakening of the Overlords."

It appears to be a mixture of a haunted house and escape room!

The events, held on Friday and Saturday, start at $19 and begin at 7:30 p.m.

Address: 9230 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL 32225