Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4674 Town Center Parkway (Windy Hill)

Listed at $1,802/month, this 1,188-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4674 Town Center Parkway.

The unit has hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

12443 Apple Leaf Drive (Sans Pareil)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot located at 12443 Apple Leaf Drive. It's listed for $1,810/month for its 1,737 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. The unit also features a fireplace, a deck and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South (East Arlington)

Then, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South. It's listed for $1,845/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

1478 Riverplace Blvd. (Southside)

Finally, located at 1478 Riverplace Blvd., here's a 1,329-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,850/month.

The listing promises stainless steel appliances and air conditioning in the condo. The building boasts a gym, a swimming pool and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable and is bikeable.

