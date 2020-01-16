Dog gives birth to lime green puppy

CANTON, N.C. – A North Carolina dog gives birth to a colorful puppy. Literally.

The newborn is pistachio-green.

A white german shepherd, Gypsy, had eight puppies Friday morning. One stood out among the rest.

“I started freaking out because it was green,” Shana Stamey, the dog’s owner, said.

Shana says except for that color, the birth went fine.

So... why was the puppy green?

“The sack that they’re in when they’re in their mom, there can be meconium in there and that tends to stain them,” Suzanne Cianciulli, Junaluska Animal Hospital vet, said.

Don’t worry, the puppy won;t be like that for long.

“Mom licks it away until I bathe it and then I guess after a couple of weeks it will finally fade out.”

The family named the puppy “Hulk.”