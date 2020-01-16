Good boy! Two Flagler County K9s retire after 17 years of dedicated service

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two canine officers with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office are retiring after a combined 17 years of service.

K-9 Marko and K-9 Tag served their community with distinction, being deployed a combined 1,382 times, seizing 26,608 grams of narcotics, and apprehending 97 suspects.

They will be succeeded by rookie officers K-9 Holmes and K-9 Tag.

Holmes will be the first bloodhound officer to serve in decades and will be deployed to locate missing and at-risk persons quickly.

“It is always bitter sweet when any member of the FCSO family retires,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “K-9 Marko and K-9 Tag have both gone above and beyond the call of duty and we are going to miss them. They are both very good boys and I was honored to give them each a big retirement bone!”

Both officers will be retiring with their handlers and their families. Good boys!

Photo: Cpl. Tarczewski and K-9 Tag at the retirement ceremony on Thursday, January 16, 2020.