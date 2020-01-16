74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

74ºF

Features

Irish island posts dream for people to run coffee shop; housing, food provided

Dream job alert!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Ireland, Employment, Jobs
Coffee shop on remote Irish island looking for people to help manage the location. (Great Basket Island)
Coffee shop on remote Irish island looking for people to help manage the location. (Great Basket Island)

GREAT BASKET ISLAND, IRELAND – Coffee lovers, rejoice!

You have the chance to visit a remote Ireland in Ireland if you take this new job.

A coffee shop has posted a “Help Wanted” ad looking for people to help manage the location.

Officials on Great Basket Island are asking for two people, friends or partners, to help manage a coffee shop from April to October in 2020.

The ad says that accommodations and food will be provided.

Email Alice on info@greatblasketisland.net for more information.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: