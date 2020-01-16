Irish island posts dream for people to run coffee shop; housing, food provided
Dream job alert!
GREAT BASKET ISLAND, IRELAND – Coffee lovers, rejoice!
You have the chance to visit a remote Ireland in Ireland if you take this new job.
A coffee shop has posted a “Help Wanted” ad looking for people to help manage the location.
Officials on Great Basket Island are asking for two people, friends or partners, to help manage a coffee shop from April to October in 2020.
The ad says that accommodations and food will be provided.
Email Alice on info@greatblasketisland.net for more information.
A unique position required - looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends.
1st April 2020 - October 2020 accommodation and food provided.
