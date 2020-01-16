Irish island posts dream for people to run coffee shop; housing, food provided

GREAT BASKET ISLAND, IRELAND – Coffee lovers, rejoice!

You have the chance to visit a remote Ireland in Ireland if you take this new job.

A coffee shop has posted a “Help Wanted” ad looking for people to help manage the location.

Officials on Great Basket Island are asking for two people, friends or partners, to help manage a coffee shop from April to October in 2020.

The ad says that accommodations and food will be provided.

Email Alice on info@greatblasketisland.net for more information.