Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Southpoint neighborhood

Spending time in Southpoint? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a French bakery to an Italian cafe.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Southpoint, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The French Pantry

Photo: mallory s./Yelp

Topping the list is bakery The French Pantry, which offers sandwiches, salads and more. Located at 6301 Powers Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 735 reviews on Yelp. On the menu, look for bang bang shrimp, turkey pesto and goat cheese sandwiches and mozzarella bruschetta.

2. Kathy's Table

Photo: Sharon S./Yelp

Next up is gluten-free spot Kathy's Table, situated at 7035 Philips Highway, Suite 3. With 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The menu offers Thai chicken hash, vegan pesto meatballs, shrimp creole and more.

3. Nile Ethiopian Restaurant

Photo: lea p./Yelp

Ethiopian spot Nile Ethiopian Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 6715 Powers Ave., Suite 3, 4.5 stars out of 113 reviews. The eatery serves up collard greens with rice, minchet, sambusa and more.

4. Leci's Italian Cafe

Photo: alora I./Yelp

Leci's Italian Cafe, a bar and Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 89 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4076 Belfort Road to see for yourself. The restaurant offers scallops aioli, linguine carbonara and stuffed shells. You'll also find pizza and calzones.

