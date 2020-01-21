Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8214 Princeton Square Blvd. East (Royal Lakes)

Listed at $803/month, this 540-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8214 Princeton Square Blvd. East.

The apartment has a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building boasts assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

9259 11th Ave. (Riverview)

Here's a 780-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 9259 11th Ave. that's going for $815/month.

The residence features air conditioning and an eat-in kitchen. You'll get outdoor space wthe building. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

7932 Southside Blvd. (Baymeadows)

Listed at $825/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7932 Southside Blvd.

The building boasts on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The property is dog-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

3333 Monument Road (Hidden Hills)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3333 Monument Road. It's also listed for $825/month for its 569 square feet.

In the apartment, expect to find a fireplace and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $250 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

