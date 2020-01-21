45ºF

Heads up! Iguanas may fall from trees during Florida cold snap

Once temperatures reach a certain level, iguanas stiffen up and fall out of trees

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: Iguanas, Florida, Weather
MIAMI – Watch out below!

The National Weather Service Miami is warning residents and visitors of falling iguanas. Yes, falling iguanas.

Once temperatures reach a certain level, iguanas stiffen up and fall out of trees. This is due to their cold-blooded nature.

A freeze warning and wind chill advisory has been issued throughout all of Florida.

At about 50°, iguanas can become lethargic. It’s when the temperature drops to about 40 or lower that their blood doesn’t move around as quickly. “As a result, they can stiffen up and fall out of the trees in which they frequent,” Chris Michaels, a meteorologist at WSLS, said.

A Facebook post om Tuesday read: “Jan 21 - This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr!”

Jan 21 - This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami

