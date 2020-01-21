Heads up! Iguanas may fall from trees during Florida cold snap

MIAMI – Watch out below!

The National Weather Service Miami is warning residents and visitors of falling iguanas. Yes, falling iguanas.

Once temperatures reach a certain level, iguanas stiffen up and fall out of trees. This is due to their cold-blooded nature.

A freeze warning and wind chill advisory has been issued throughout all of Florida.

At about 50°, iguanas can become lethargic. It’s when the temperature drops to about 40 or lower that their blood doesn’t move around as quickly. “As a result, they can stiffen up and fall out of the trees in which they frequent,” Chris Michaels, a meteorologist at WSLS, said.

A Facebook post om Tuesday read: “Jan 21 - This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr!”

COLD TEMPS ARE HERE!