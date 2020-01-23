Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

13100 Broxton Bay Drive (Jacksonville North Estate)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 13100 Broxton Bay Drive. It's listed for $1,104/month for its 860 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, expect to see in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4083 Sunbeam Road (Craven)

Next, here's a 915-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4083 Sunbeam Road that's going for $1,110/month.

You can expect to see a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7915 Baymeadows Circle East (Baymeadows)

Listed at $1,121/month, this 1,326-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7915 Baymeadows Circle East.

The building offers a swimming pool and garage parking. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and a deck. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7740 Plantation Bay Drive (Duclay)

Lastly, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 7740 Plantation Bay Drive. It's listed for $1,125/month for its 1,058 square feet.

In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.