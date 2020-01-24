‘World’s worst cat’ up for adoption at North Carolina shelter

BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina animal shelter says it has the “world’s worst cat” available for adoption.

Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina is waiving adoption fees in the hope that someone will take the cat named Perdita off their hands.

Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart. LIKES: staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful... Posted by Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

A tongue-in-cheek profile of the foul-tempered feline says her dislikes include “dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least … HUGS.”

It says she likes lurking, pretending to be sick and “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again …”

The shelter says it’s received more than 50 applications to adopt her.