Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8343 Hogan Road (Kilarney Shores)

Listed at $910/month, this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8343 Hogan Road.

The unit offers a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

653 Monument Road (Regency)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 653 Monument Road. It's also listed for $910/month for its 629 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and secured entry. The apartment also includes a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is fairly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

7932 Southside Blvd. (Baymeadows)

Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7932 Southside Blvd. that's going for $915/month.

You can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building boasts on-site laundry. This rental is dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

8214 Princeton Square Blvd. East (Royal Lakes)

Next, check out this 722-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8214 Princeton Square Blvd. East. It's listed for $922/month.

The building includes assigned parking. The unit also has a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

2019 Lake Shore Blvd. (Lakeshore)

Finally, listed at $925/month, this 1,150-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2019 Lake Shore Blvd.

The building has outdoor space. In the apartment, you can expect air conditioning. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.