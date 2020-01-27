New Italian spot, Midtown Table, debuts in Deerwood

A new cocktail bar and Italian spot, offering pizza and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Midtown Table, the fresh addition is located at 5016 Gate Parkway in Deerwood.

Midtown Table, the latest venture from the Medura Brothers, was designed with an outdoor patio that has yard games and fire pits, reflecting the founders' desire "to encourage community and give families a place to come, enjoy a meal and just spend time," according to the business's website

The establishment offers hand-crafted breads, Neopolitan pizzas and pasta dishes as well as gourmet sandwiches for lunch and brunch on weekends. Enjoy fan favorites like the mussels with house bread, truffle cauliflower pizza and bread pudding—all in a classy ambiance. Beer, wine and craft cocktails are also on offer.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Midtown Table seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Sorin R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 20, wrote, "We had the carbonara and the mushroom agnolotti. The carbonara was delightful. The egg breaks down and mixes perfectly wIth the sauce. We had vanilla bread pudding, and we can't stop taking about it. It is unbelievable—perfect blend of sweet and creamy! I definitely would recommend everybody try this place. I fell in love with the food."

Yelper Hannah J. wrote, "Everything was great! So happy to have this place in the neighborhood. Good prices, great ambiance [and such a fun patio!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. "Midtown Table is open from 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday."

