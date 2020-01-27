63ºF

Southern Grounds & BurgerFi Coming to JAX

JAX travelers, get excited!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Food, BurgerFi, Southern Grounds
Southern Grounds Set to Open at Jacksonville International Airport. In addition to Southern Grounds, Florida-based BurgerFi will open at a later date in the airport’s Concourse B.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New restaurant options are on the way for travelers at the Jacksonville Airport!

Southern Grounds, a locally-owned coffee shop and cafe, is scheduled to open this fall in Concourse A

It will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus snacks, pastries, and other bakery items.

Southern Grounds already has locations in Neptune Beach and San Marco. Florida-based BurgerFi will open at a later date in the airport’s new Concourse B.

The entire project is still in the planning phase but the addition could open as early as 2022.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Jacksonville Aviation Authority to bring local businesses into the airport, especially one like Southern Grounds that has deep local roots and delivers a beloved community gathering place into the concourse,” said HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Stephen Douglas. “With the upcoming opening, we’re sending travelers off with one last bite and sip of a hometown favorite.”

