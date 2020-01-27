‘The Office! A Musical Parody’ is coming to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dunder Mifflin is opening an office near you!
“The Office! A Musical Parody” is coming to Jacksonville.
The hilarious, unauthorized Off-Broadway hit, will be coming to the Florida Theatre on Sunday, Mar. 1.
"It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin… Don’t miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of the hit TV show, “The Office” now playing in Jacksonville. "
The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices begin at $73.
Click here to buy tickets. Click here for more inforamtion.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.