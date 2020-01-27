JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dunder Mifflin is opening an office near you!

“The Office! A Musical Parody” is coming to Jacksonville.

The hilarious, unauthorized Off-Broadway hit, will be coming to the Florida Theatre on Sunday, Mar. 1.

"It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin… Don’t miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of the hit TV show, “The Office” now playing in Jacksonville. "

The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices begin at $73.

Click here to buy tickets. Click here for more inforamtion.

Click here to meet the cast.