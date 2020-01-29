Florida inmates create ‘Joey pouches’ for animals orphaned in Australia fires

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – Inmates at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Seminole County are making a difference after bushfires ripped through Australia.

The devastating bushfires destroyed multiple habitats for animals, including koalas and kangaroos.

The prisoners, more than 16,000 miles from Australia, created pouches for the orphaned marsupials in hopes of creating a safe space for animals that may no longer have one.

The pouches come from recycled material, at no extra cost to taxpayers, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Wednesday.

Inmates at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility are hard at work making “joey pouches” for marsupials orphaned due to the #AustralianBushfires. The pouches come from recycled material and inmates making them learn a new skill they can use upon their release. #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/ycRk2oD1pX — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) January 29, 2020

“This is material we would normally throw away because the uniforms were out of service,” Laura Bedard the prison’s chief of corrections said in a Sheriff’s Office video.

Not only is this helpful for the animals in Australia, but the inmates are also learning new skills in the process.