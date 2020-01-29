Hightide Burrito & Bar brings Mexican fare to Fairfax

If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival to Fairfax, called Hightide Burrito & Bar, is located at 4591 Lakeside Drive.

Hightide Burrito & Bar has "Authentic Mexican recipes combined with the vibe and flavors of Florida to create an original menu that offers delicious food," according to the website. Menu items range from brisket tacos to quesadillas to guacamole.

The new sports bar has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Anthony M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 24, wrote, "Tastefully decorated, spacious outdoor seating, great food and even better cocktails."I

And Anthony C. wrote, "This new location is great."

Head on over to check it out. Hightide Burrito & Bar is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.

