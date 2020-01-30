Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

14701 Bartram Park Blvd. (Del Rio)

Listed at $1,610/month, this 1,372-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 14701 Bartram Park Blvd.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3859 Marsh Bluff Drive (Pumpkin Hill)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode situated at 3859 Marsh Bluff Drive. It's listed for $1,595/month for its 1,646 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space and garage parking. The unit also features hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

12275 Heron Cove Court (Oceanway)



Next, check out this 2,084-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 12275 Heron Cove Court. It's listed for $1,620/month.

The building features garage parking. The residence also has hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a deck. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

13300 Atlantic Blvd. (Golden Glades - The Woods)

Located at 13300 Atlantic Blvd., here's a 1,676-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,630/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

