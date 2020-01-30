Bodrum brings Mediterranean fare to Venetia

A new Mediterranean spot, offering salads and sandwiches, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Bodrum, the new arrival is located at 5907 Roosevelt Blvd., Unit 200 in Venetia.

According to the business's Facebook page, "Bodrum Mediterranean Kitchen strives to offer homemade, flavorful and authentic Mediterranean cuisine. Feel at home with our casual dining and intimate hospitality experience."

On the menu, look for beef shish, sautéed eggplant and a falafel platter (comes with a trio of hummus flavors like spinach and spicy and pita bread). Wash it all down with complimentary Turkish tea.

Bodrum has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

June B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 29, wrote, "We started off with the sigara borek, which is feta with herbs fried in phyllo pastry. From my first bite, the golden crunch from the phyllo and then the savory feta herbs burst into my mouth with ooey gooey goodness!"

And Nan G. wrote, "We started with the hummus trio, which was fabulous and served with warm pita. Prices are very reasonable. A great place to eat in or takeout!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bodrum is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon–5 p.m. on Sunday."

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Jacksonville? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.