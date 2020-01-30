National video campaign for kids to feature Catty Shack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Catty Shack Ranch, a rescue shelter for big cats on Jacksonville’s Northside, will be featured in an upcoming national Sunday school series called “Explore the Bible on Location.”

LifeWay Christian Resources, once known for its book stores all over the United States, spent the day on location at the wildlife sanctuary, paying special attention to the new 7-year-old rescued African lion, Abu.

The video series, aimed at elementary school children, involves the host visiting different locations and tying the segment into an overall lesson. Producers of the show said the Catty Shack episode will be taken from the book of Genesis and focuses on how God is willing to rescue and restore us, similar to the love and care Catty Shack provides nearly forty rescued big cats and other animals.

Although Catty Shack does not carry any religious affiliation, executive director Curt LoGuidice says it's a good opportunity to be seen in a positive light.

“This video is spreading a positive message,” LoGuidice said. “And anytime we can get more eyes on the good we are trying to accomplish, the better it is for these endangered species as a whole.”

Catty Shack is open to the public from 1-3 p.m. seven days a week and Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays for night feedings.