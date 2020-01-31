Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Jacksonville

Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest businesses to open in Jacksonville? From a chicken wing spot to a bakery, read on for a list of the newest businesses to make their debut around town.

Island Wing Company

Photo: island wing company/Yelp

New to 4409 Southside Blvd. in Windy Hill is Island Wing Company, a sports bar offering chicken wings, seafood and more. The chain offers comfort foods like tacos, hamburgers and quesadillas, as well as salads, sandwiches and entrees. Catering services are also available, and you can order cocktails, beer and wine from the full bar.

Bonchon

Bonchon is a Korean and Asian fusion spot that specializes in "double-fried" chicken wings, steamed buns, sliders and other fast-casual comfort foods. Situated at 13423 Beach Blvd., Suite 104, in Golden Glades/The Woods, the outpost of the chain also serves dishes like chicken katsu, udon noodle soup and potstickers (lightly fried vegetable or pork dumplings). Lunch specials are available Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Hightide Burrito & Bar

Photo: bobby b./Yelp

New to 4591 Lakeside Drive in Fairfax is Hightide Burrito & Bar, an authentic Tex-Mex sports bar and eatery. Tacos, burritos, empanadas, quesadillas and nachos are on the menu, as well as salsas and sides like guacamole and queso. You can stop in for breakfast, lunch or dinner and catering services are also available.

Midtown Table

photo: sorin r./yelp

Now open at 5016 Gate Parkway in Deerwood is Midtown Table, an Italian restaurant and cocktail bar open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. On the menu, you'll find homemade breads, pastas and pizzas, as well as hand-crafted cocktails. With a five-star rating out of seven reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Midtown Table so far. You can check out the full menu here.

3 Sweet Ladies Bakery

Photo: Jay P./Yelp

A new addition to Mandarin, 3 Sweet Ladies Bakery, offers more. Here you'll find cupcakes and cakes, cookies, muffins and pastries in the display case, and you can put in a custom baked goods order inspired by the full menu. The bakery is located at 11362 San Jose Blvd., Suite 15.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.