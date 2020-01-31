Good Samaritans save driver after fiery Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A driver involved in a fiery crash in Palm Coast on Friday is alive after two good Samaritans helped extinguish the flames, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

A pick-up truck towing a piece of machinery lost control of the vehicle, FCSO said. The truck struck a box truck and then crashed into a concrete wall at Marina Cove.

The impact caused the truck to burst into flames.

Deputies said two people acted quickly and doused the fire, potentially saving the driver’s life.

Firefighters were able to get the driver out of the vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The others involved were not injured.