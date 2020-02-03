Farm looking for volunteers to cuddle their rescued pigs

LEESVILLE, S.C. – Calling all piggy cuddlers.

A South Carolina animal sanctuary is looking for volunteers to help socialize roughly 100 rescued pigs that are preparing for life as adopted pets.

No swining and dining is necessary. They’re not looking for hogs and kisses here. Just some nice belly rubs and quality time to get the pigs used to domesticated life.

So if you like pig butts and you cannot lie and you’re ready and swilling... you’d better act fast, because people are already hogging the time slots.

Click here to sign up!