Farm looking for volunteers to cuddle their rescued pigs
LEESVILLE, S.C. – Calling all piggy cuddlers.
A South Carolina animal sanctuary is looking for volunteers to help socialize roughly 100 rescued pigs that are preparing for life as adopted pets.
No swining and dining is necessary. They’re not looking for hogs and kisses here. Just some nice belly rubs and quality time to get the pigs used to domesticated life.
So if you like pig butts and you cannot lie and you’re ready and swilling... you’d better act fast, because people are already hogging the time slots.
Click here to sign up!
Sign up today!! https://qoo.ly/33zgf7 🐷♥️Posted by Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary on Thursday, January 23, 2020
Does loving-on sweet little faces like these seem like a good time? Then we have some GREAT news for you! We need piggy cuddlers!— Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary (@cottonbranch) January 29, 2020
Visit https://t.co/ukyFtZ09Dt to sign up!
Can't come visit? You can still make a difference in their https://t.co/mcFHyzcQz7 https://t.co/MkPVXFD686 pic.twitter.com/c6euFXjNp9
