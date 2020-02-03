Super Bowl winner celebrates by paying shelter’s dog adoption fees
Player will pay adoptions fees for all dogs available
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi is choosing to celebrate the Super Bowl win by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project!
The waived adoption fees are good until all dogs that became available on Sunday are adopted!
For more information, visit kcpetproject.org.
