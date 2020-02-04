Explore the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Riverside neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Riverside has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza joint to a Thai spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Riverside, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Carmines Pie House

Photo: carmine's pie house/Yelp

Check out the Italian spot Carmines Pie House, which offers pizza and sandwiches, situated at 2677 Forbes St. With 4.5 stars out of 679 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Snag a slice during happy hour here on weekdays from 2-6 p.m.

2. The Bread & Board

Photo: john l./Yelp

Traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot The Bread & Board, which offers sandwiches and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1030 Oak St., 4.5 stars out of 413 reviews. This spot hosts wedding rehearsal dinners, corporate functions and more.

3. Pattaya Thai on King

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Pattaya Thai on King, a Thai and Asian fusion spot that offers noodles and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 109 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1526 King St. to see for yourself. Look for the fried Thai rice with shrimp on the menu.

