New Wawa location now open in Southpoint

Need to fill up your tank? There's a new Wawa outpost in town, located at 5735 Philips Highway in Southpoint.

The chain offers gasoline, as well as a wide variety of drinks, snacks and other on-the-go items like cell phone chargers, magazines and auto supplies. Wawa also offers fresh coffee and food, like breakfast items, salads and sandwiches. Catering services are even available.

The new locale has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper T. M. wrote, "So happy that this Wawa opened right near my house! I filled up my gas tank and then went inside for breakfast."

Head on over to check it out: Wawa is open 24 hours a day.

