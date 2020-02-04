Weavers donate $3M to the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver donated $3 million through the Weaver Family Foundation Fund to the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens, a release said on Friday.

The money is meant to fund the Chief Curator position, which will be known as the “Cummer Museum’s J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Chief Curator.”

“The core of an art museum is its artistic program — it is this content that engages diverse audiences, that provides the stimulus for educational programming, and, at our institution, that connects gardens and galleries,” said Pam D. Paul, chair of the Cummer Museum’s Board of Trustees. “The work of developing this program belongs first and foremost to the Chief Curator, and Delores and Wayne’s thoughtful gift guarantees quality in this role into the future — ensuring both the Cummer Museum’s sustainability, as well as its continued relevance to Jacksonville and Northeast Florida.”

The Weavers’ decades of generosity to and leadership at the Cummer Museum began in 1997. They started “Weaver First Saturday Free for All” – which offers free admission for all visitors the first Saturday of each month.