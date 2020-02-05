New Italian spot Prati Italia debuts in Windy Hill

A new Italian spot, offering Roman-style pizzas, pastas and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Prati Italia, the fresh arrival is located at 4972 Big Island Drive in Windy Hill.

Prati Italia offers a fine dining experience centered around authentic Italian cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. The menu features handmade entrees such as braised lamb shanks, seared scallops and gnocchi in an oxtail ragu. You can schedule a private dining event at the restaurant, or check out Prati Italia's calendar of events here.

With a three-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has made a promising start.

Jamie F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 19, wrote, "Everything was more than perfect, and the new restaurant decor sets the mood for romantic dinner or a killer happy hour."

Head on over to check it out: Prati Italia is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

