Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $2,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8876 A C Skinner Parkway (Baymeadows)

Listed at $2,060/month, this 1,387-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 8876 A C Skinner Parkway.

The unit offers a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

14030 Atlantic Blvd. (Atlantic Highlands)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 14030 Atlantic Blvd. It's listed for $2,075/month for its 1,310 square feet.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also comes with a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.

12517 Beach Blvd. (Sandalwood)

Check out this 1,357-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 12517 Beach Blvd. It's listed for $2,100/month.

The building features garage parking, a gym, a swimming pool and secured entry. The unit comes with hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is quite bikeable.

1455 Oldenburg Drive

Located at 1455 Oldenburg Drive, here's a 2,000-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom house that's also listed for $2,100/month.

The house comes furnished and features a dishwasher. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

