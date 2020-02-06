Bonchon brings Korean fried chicken and more to Golden Glades

Korean fried chicken fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new arrival to Golden Glades, called Bonchon, is located at 13423 Beach Blvd.

This spot offers its signature fried chicken in four different flavors, including spicy. There's also a sesame ginger salad and Korean tacos among the options if you're not in the mood for chicken. (Take a gander at the full menu here.)

Bonchon has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

Anthony P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 23, wrote, "I just tried this place recently and the spicy chicken is out of this world! Also, the bibimbap and fried rice is worth a try, as well as the kimchi."

And Patricia D. wrote, "We started out with fried potstickers. My husband ordered a large combo Korean chicken plate with a side order of daikon. I had the beef bulgogi with steamed white rice. Everything was delicious!"

Head on over to check it out: Bonchon is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Jacksonville? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.