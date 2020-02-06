Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Arrowhead neighborhood

Visiting Arrowhead, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza joint to a cafe.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Arrowhead, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Picasso's Pizzeria

Photo: traci s./Yelp

Topping the list is the wine bar and Italian spot Picasso's Pizzeria, which offers pizza and more. Located at 10503 San Jose Blvd., Suite 207, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 509 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to pizza, you will also find calzones and strombolis among the offerings here.

2. Le Petit Paris

Photo: le petit paris/Yelp

Next up is the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot Le Petit Paris, situated at 9965 San Jose Blvd., Suite 46. With 4.5 stars out of 196 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Look for a trio of quiche options here, including the Lorraine and salmon quiches.

3. Kid To Kid

Photo: trang v./Yelp

Kid To Kid, a used, vintage and consignment spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10601 San Jose Blvd., Suite 112, to see for yourself.

Expect to find baby gear, books, toys and more at this establishment.

