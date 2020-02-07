3 things to know heading into New Hampshire debate

After a chaotic time in Iowa, it’s time for the remaining Democratic presidential candidates to turn their attention east.

The Iowa Caucus was a frustrating exercise of delayed vote tallies, but the candidates are moving on to the first true primary of the election year, which will take place Tuesday in New Hampshire.

Friday will be a great chance for candidates to make an impression on voters in a debate to be held at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.

Here are three things to look out for going into the debate.

Yang earns a spot on stage

Unlike the debate in Iowa held last month, entrepreneur Andrew Yang will be on stage this time, after reaching the required polling and donors threshold instituted by the Democratic Party to participate.

There will be seven candidates on stage for this debate. They are: former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Yang.

Who’s the favorite?

As of now, it appears the primary is Sanders’ to lose.

Sanders, who beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primary, had 24% support, according to a Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll that was released Monday.

Biden was next at 18%, Warren polled at 13% and Buttigieg came in at 11%.

Changes are coming after this debate

This will be the first of three Democratic debates in February, and it will be a different ballgame for the Feb. 19 one in Las Vegas.

Last week, the Democratic National Park announced it was changing its requirement for future debates and will eliminate required donor numbers.

Instead, candidates will need to earn at least 10% support in four polls released from Jan. 15 to Feb. 18, or 12% in two polls conducted in Nevada or South Carolina.

That means former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg will likely appear on a debate stage for the first time in Las Vegas.

Bloomberg hasn’t accepted donor contributions thus far in his campaign.

The third February debate will be held Feb. 25 in Charleston, South Carolina.