Free shredding , fraud prevention seminar Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Federal Credit Union is hosting a free community shred day Saturday at its headquarters at 562 Park Street.

Shredding will be available from 9 a.m. until the trucks are full.

There will also be a fraud prevention seminar at 10 a.m. with a discussion of what documents should be shredded, how to review your credit report and ways to reduce identity theft through paperless billing, online account management and credit freezes.