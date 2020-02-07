Free shredding , fraud prevention seminar Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Federal Credit Union is hosting a free community shred day Saturday at its headquarters at 562 Park Street.
Shredding will be available from 9 a.m. until the trucks are full.
There will also be a fraud prevention seminar at 10 a.m. with a discussion of what documents should be shredded, how to review your credit report and ways to reduce identity theft through paperless billing, online account management and credit freezes.
