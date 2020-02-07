61ºF

Free shredding , fraud prevention seminar Saturday

The president and CEO of Jax Federal Credit Union, Joe Nowland, shows how it's done.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Federal Credit Union is hosting a free community shred day Saturday at its headquarters at 562 Park Street.

Shredding will be available from 9 a.m. until the trucks are full.

There will also be a fraud prevention seminar at 10 a.m. with a discussion of what documents should be shredded, how to review your credit report and ways to reduce identity theft through paperless billing, online account management and credit freezes.

Jax Federal Shred Day Event infographic
