Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,900 get you?

4674 Town Center Parkway (Windy Hill)

Listed at $1,802/month, this 1,188-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4674 Town Center Parkway.

The apartment has hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a balcony and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

4406 Autumn River Road East (Beach Haven)

Here's a 1,962-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 4406 Autumn River Road East that's going for $1,825/month.

Look for a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the unit. Animals are not permitted. Be prepared for a $65 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

1878 Willesdon Drive East (Sandalwood)

Next, check out this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 1878 Willesdon Drive East. It's also listed for $1,825/month.

The building features garage parking and on-site laundry. The listing also promises a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

1322 Dunns Lake Drive (Oceanway)

Finally, listed at $1,825/month, this 2,119-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 1322 Dunns Lake Drive.

The building has garage parking. The residence also includes a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

