Junior Achievement looking for volunteers

Do you like volunteering? Do you like educating children? Do you know fiances?

If the answer to those is “yes,” Junior Achievement of North Florida needs your help!

Junior Achievement is a nonprofit organization that teaches students in kindergarten through 12th-grade work readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

The organization is in dire need of volunteers.

“Volunteers are the best people to tell the story," said Teresa Smith, Junior Achievement of North Florida’s vice president of programs. "We’ve made mistakes as adults, we’ve learned from different things, and in order for our economy to change we have to start helping and educating the youth now. It helps the students to realize the limitless potential that they have and it inspires to help them. And we help to prepare them for them to be successful,”

Last year nearly 3,000 volunteers help teach more than 62,000 students in North Florida.

These programs are taught by corporate and community leaders to give students real-world perspectives.

" We have one-day opportunities. We have a few hour opportunities We even have opportunities where you can work with the same class for several weeks The way you can get involved is just by going to the website and filling out an inquiry form at that time we’ll find the best place for you whether it’s an elementary, middle, or high school. And we’ll also give you an opportunity to teach the students at a time that is most convenient for you," Smith said.

The organization is recruiting volunteers through Feb. 14.

Volunteers can be from any career field and must participate in a training session that typically lasts about 45 minutes.

For more information, visit juniorachievement.org.