You can have your ex’s name written on a bag of poop for Valentine’s Day

Have a crappy Valentine’s Day!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Crappy Valentine's Day at Jacksonville Humane Society.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Roses are red, violets are blue. Honor your ex, with a big bag of poo!

If you donate the Jacksonville Humane Society for Valentine’s Day, they will write your ex’s name on a poop bag.

They will then use the bag to scoop the poop from our shelter animals.

Donations will be used to save the lives of close to 9,000 homeless dogs and cats this year.

Click here for more information.

