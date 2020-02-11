Jacksonville's 4 favorite spots to find budget-friendly Latin American food

Craving Latin American food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Latin American restaurants around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Arepa Please

Photo: tiffany k./Yelp

Topping the list is Arepa Please. Located at 474 Riverside Ave., the Latin American spot, which offers coffee and tea and sandwiches, is the highest-rated budget-friendly Latin American restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Mylon P., who reviewed Arepa Please on Jan. 2, wrote, "Order the Queen (chicken salad arepa) for $11. The arepa itself is awesome, the staff is nice and helpful and there is designated parking."

2. Latin Soul Grille

Photo: josefin s./Yelp

Next up is North Beach's Latin Soul Grille, situated on Boardwalk Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and Latin American spot, serving barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper David M., who reviewed the Latin Soul Grille on June 8, wrote, "The beef empanada might be the best empanada I've ever had. It featured great dough and a good spicy filling. The bowl had fresh pico on top of a tasty stewed chicken and yellow rice combo."

3. Chicken On Wheels Jacksonville

Photo: shannon w./Yelp

Chicken On Wheels Jacksonville, located at 10916 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 8, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Latin American and Peruvian spot four stars out of 41 reviews.

Yelper Matt M. wrote, "This spot is always good when you need a chicken fix! This is some of the best tasting chicken around. I am not sure why I don't get take-out from here more often."

4. Takeria Mix

Photo: takeria r./Yelp

Takeria Mix, a Latin American spot, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6680 Powers Ave., Suite 108, to see for yourself.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details out about Takeria Mix.

"We specialize in Mexican and Honduran food," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

