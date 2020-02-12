Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4090 Hodges Blvd. (Beach Haven)

Listed at $1,086/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4090 Hodges Blvd.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3737 St. Johns Bluff Road (Sans Pareil)

Next, here's a 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 3737 St. Johns Bluff Road that's going for $1,104/month.

The apartment has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has a gym and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

4083 Sunbeam Road (Craven)

Check out this 915-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4083 Sunbeam Road. It's listed for $1,110/month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5620 Collins Road (Ortega Hills)

Then, located at 5620 Collins Road, here's a 1,325-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,115/month.

You can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors in the apartment. The building features a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

11247 San Jose Blvd. (Mandarin)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 11247 San Jose Blvd. It's listed for $1,132/month for its 1,078 square feet.

In the apartment, expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.